Advertising

Training Camp

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 11:55 AM

Hue Jackson believes Browns have ingredients for 'greatest turnaround in sports history,' but work left to be done

/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff Writer

The new-and-improved Browns host the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, in Thursday’s second-to-last preseason game. In less than three weeks, they’ll open the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in front of what's expected to be a raucous home crowd. 

Browns coach Hue Jackson has said he hopes it’s the start of a brighter chapter following two of the darkest years in franchise history. 

And in a scene in Tuesday night’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” he relayed that belief to Dez Bryant during the former Cowboy star’s visit to Berea last week. 

"It'll be unbelievable,” Jackson said during the show. “This will be the greatest turnaround in sports history."

At the very least, the Browns are certainly poised for better days. Under new general manager John Dorsey, they executed high-profile trades for starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry and free safety Damarious Randall. The trio — plus a score of familiar and new faces, including rookies quarterback Baker Mayfield (the No. 1 overall pick) and cornerback Denzel Ward (the No. 4 overall pick) underscore what Cleveland hopes is the start of a culture change. 

Against that backdrop, Jackson believes this group is built unlike his previous two years with the club. 

“(I’m) probably more excited than I have been the first two years because I truly believe that winning is in this group, in this coaching staff, in this group, in the plan that we have laid out,” he said Tuesday as the Browns broke training camp. “I think that there’s a chance. Now, we have to go do it.”

Indeed, actions will speak louder than words ever can in this situation. With a 1-31 mark over the past two years, Jackson and Co. know they need must get to winning as soon as possible. 

With an offense headlined by Taylor, Landry, Josh Gordon and Duke Johnson plus a defense that, on paper, could be among the league’s best, the Browns enter 2018 with heightened expectations. 

Jackson, however, made clear there’s so much work left to do. 

“We have to coach well. We have to improve our players, and the players have to buy into what we are all selling,” he said. 

“At the same time, I’ve never been more confident about a group having the opportunity to have success than ever before.”

Related Content

Dietary habits among the major transitions for Browns rookies
news

Dietary habits among the major transitions for Browns rookies

Nutrition plans are elevated when players arrive in the NFL
Everything we learned from ‘Hard Knocks,’ Episode 3 at Browns camp
news

Everything we learned from ‘Hard Knocks,’ Episode 3 at Browns camp

Josh Gordon’s return, Dez Bryant’s visit and more
Browns QBs Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield press conferences - 8/21
news

Browns QBs Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield press conferences - 8/21

The Cleveland signal-callers meet with reporters to cap training camp
As training camp ends, Hue Jackson knows some questions will remain unanswered until regular season
news

As training camp ends, Hue Jackson knows some questions will remain unanswered until regular season

Backup offensive line, D-line, secondary still a bit in flux
Who impressed? Who surprised? Hue Jackson had plenty to honor at end of camp
news

Who impressed? Who surprised? Hue Jackson had plenty to honor at end of camp

Browns coach filled with excitement heading into 2018 season
Hue Jackson press conference - 8/21
news

Hue Jackson press conference - 8/21

The Browns head coach meets with reporters after final practice of training camp
5 storylines we think will happen in Hard Knocks, Episode 3
news

5 storylines we think will happen in Hard Knocks, Episode 3

HBO's award-winning show airs Tuesday night
#BrownsCamp Daily: It ends today, but the hard work is just getting started
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: It ends today, but the hard work is just getting started

Browns players break camp after this morning's practice
Need to Know: Browns' 1st-team offense continues to gel as dress-rehearsal game approaches
news

Need to Know: Browns' 1st-team offense continues to gel as dress-rehearsal game approaches

Hue Jackson says Tyrod Taylor and the team's offensive starters need 'every rep' they can get
On-Field Observations: Kicking competition shifts into high gear with pressure kicks
news

On-Field Observations: Kicking competition shifts into high gear with pressure kicks

Zane Gonzalez, Ross Martin battling for job
Browns coach Hue Jackson press conference - 8/20
news

Browns coach Hue Jackson press conference - 8/20

Jackson meets with media after Monday's practice

Advertising