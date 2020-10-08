Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 6

Inside the Hudl Observations:

In 2019, Springfield Tigers lost in the State Championship to Anna. Returning quarterback Beau Brungard and the Tigers seem primed for another long playoff run despite the offseason obstacles.

Coach Sean Guerriero, Head Coach for the Tigers, created a great gameplan to counter Jackson-Milton Blue Jays' attempt to milk the clock. The Blue Jays wanted to win the time of possession, thus limiting the Tigers ability to score. However, the Tigers scored quickly and often, forcing the Blue Jays to abandon their offensive plan.

Jackson-Milton surprisingly went for it on fourth down a few times in their own territory. The Blue Jays knew they were outmatched physically but remained aggressive throughout the night.

Overall, a great team for the Tigers. The Tigers have a bye week this week, they will look to sharpen their skills and recover for what should be another long playoff run.