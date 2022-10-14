High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

Oct 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM


Updated HSGOTW Final Score

Tonight's game between Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Jackson (4-4), Canton Central Catholic (5-3)

WHERE: Robert Fife Stadium

WHEN: 7:00pm

COACHES: Jay Rohr (Jackson) and Jeff Lindesmith (Canton Central Catholic)

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

Advertising