Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

Tonight's game between Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic is this week's High School Game of the Week!
Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.
WHO: Jackson (4-4), Canton Central Catholic (5-3)
WHERE: Robert Fife Stadium
WHEN: 7:00pm
COACHES: Jay Rohr (Jackson) and Jeff Lindesmith (Canton Central Catholic)
