Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

As part of the Browns' Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, join us for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday. The event will start at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The American Cancer Society started the Making Strides events to bring communities together in the fight against breast cancer. These events help raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide patient services, such as free rides to chemotherapy and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer types in women. In 2021, around 281,500 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed.

Join the Cleveland Browns and the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer by signing up to make strides. You can register by yourself or recruit friends and family to join you! The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement makes sure that no one faces this disease alone.

This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and join the Browns' First and Ten movement. First and Ten encourages individuals to volunteer at least 10 hours in their local community throughout the year.