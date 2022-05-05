Join us for 'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' on May 18

Think you know everything there is about the 2022 Browns draft class?

"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by Vivid Seats will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with select members of the draft class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves.

The show is set for Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast to fans on ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns mobile app, and the Browns YouTube channel.