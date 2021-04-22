Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft

You're invited to the Rookie Tackle Showcase, where leaders in the game of football will gather to learn about Rookie Tackle while the NFL welcomes a new batch of future stars with the 2021 Draft in Cleveland.
Rookie Tackle is a modified game to introduce tackle football to youth players. Rookie Tackle serves as a bridge game between flag football and full-field tackle. It is also a part of USA Football's Football Development Model. During this event, participants will discuss all aspects of Rookie Tackle and participate in an on-field demonstration with youth football players and coaches.
Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: St. Ignatius High School practice fields
Cost: FREE
Attendees Receive:
- FREE Hudl Bronze account for youth football program
- Rookie Tackle quencher cooling cup
- An opportunity to receive a custom Cleveland Browns tackle wheel
- One (1) youth football program will have the opportunity to receive 75 new Xenith helmets (*must have minimum of 5 coaches or representatives in attendance)
For more information about Cleveland Browns Youth Football, click here. We look forward to hosting you.