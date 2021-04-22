Community

Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft

Registration is Open. Sign Up Now!

Apr 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

You're invited to the Rookie Tackle Showcase, where leaders in the game of football will gather to learn about Rookie Tackle while the NFL welcomes a new batch of future stars with the 2021 Draft in Cleveland.

Rookie Tackle is a modified game to introduce tackle football to youth players. Rookie Tackle serves as a bridge game between flag football and full-field tackle. It is also a part of USA Football's Football Development Model. During this event, participants will discuss all aspects of Rookie Tackle and participate in an on-field demonstration with youth football players and coaches. 

Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 
Location: St. Ignatius High School practice fields 
Cost: FREE

CLICK TO REGISTER

Attendees Receive:

  • FREE Hudl Bronze account for youth football program 
  • Rookie Tackle quencher cooling cup 
  • An opportunity to receive a custom Cleveland Browns tackle wheel
  • One (1) youth football program will have the opportunity to receive 75 new Xenith helmets (*must have minimum of 5 coaches or representatives in attendance)

For more information about Cleveland Browns Youth Football, click here. We look forward to hosting you.

Related Content

news

Sign up for the all-virtual Cleveland Browns 2021 High School Showcase

High school athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky regions
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots program accepting applications for field grant 

The goal of the program is to provide non-profit, neighborhood-based organizations with financial and technical assistance to improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of local football fields
news

Browns to provide 3-week video skills session, football kits for Special Olympics athletes

Through the partnership with the Cleveland Browns and Play 60 in association with University Hospitals, Special Olympics Ohio has been able to create a sustainable football skills model that will be used for seasons to come
news

Attention High School Female Athletes – Register Now! 

news

We want to hear from you! Browns Youth Football Regional Assessment 

news

Lake Catholic High School's Marty Gibbons named 2020 Browns High School Coach of the Year

Gibbons, Cougars program receive $9,000 grant with accolade
news

Sign up for the Cleveland Browns PLAY 60 Fitness Challenge!

The weekly challenge is powered by Fuel Up to Play 60 and in association with University Hospitals
news

Browns to honor high school senior football players with 'One More Time' ceremony

Honored players were unable to play because of COVID-19 pandemic
news

Learn more about Rookie Tackle, how to start a program in your area

Rookie Tackle is part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football
news

Elyria High Pioneer Football helps with neighborhood clean-up

news

State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented this weekend
Advertising