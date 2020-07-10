Join us Saturday, July 18, for the Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

You are invited to join us LIVE on Saturday, July 18, for the Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic in association with University Hospitals.
Participants will sharpen their skills as they work on all the basics, from passing and catching to blocking and defense. Participants get the opportunity to view local high school coaches and receive a special message from members of the Browns Rookie Class!
The clinic will be broadcast live, starting at 10 a.m., on the Browns' Youth Football Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as the Browns Youth Football's Twitter account (@BrownsYouthFB).