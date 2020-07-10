Friday, Jul 10, 2020 07:16 AM

Join us Saturday, July 18, for the Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
20_CR_YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINIC_EMAIL INVITE (005)

You are invited to join us LIVE on Saturday, July 18, for the Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic in association with University Hospitals.

Participants will sharpen their skills as they work on all the basics, from passing and catching to blocking and defense. Participants get the opportunity to view local high school coaches and receive a special message from members of the Browns Rookie Class!

The clinic will be broadcast live, starting at 10 a.m., on the Browns' Youth Football Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as the Browns Youth Football's Twitter account (@BrownsYouthFB).

Related Content

Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football
news

Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football

For parents, education in several components of football safety is crucial for a young athlete's health
Register now for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic
news

Register now for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic

The free virtual forum is set for June 23 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit
news

Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit

The daily sessions are free of charge
2020 Cleveland Browns Showcase Weekend Results
news

2020 Cleveland Browns Showcase Weekend Results

2020 Jr. High & High School Football Showcase Results
Save the Date: Youth Football Camps coming this summer
news

Save the Date: Youth Football Camps coming this summer

The Browns will offer 3 sessions in June
Ellet High School Ground Breaking Ceremony on May 21, 2019.
news

How the Browns helped 'Inspire Change' in youth football in 2019

It was another year with field renovations, surprise visits and more
Browns, NFL/LISC Grassroots Program provide $250,000 grant to Akron's Archbishop Hoban High School
news

Browns, NFL/LISC Grassroots Program provide $250,000 grant to Akron's Archbishop Hoban High School

Contribution supports installment of two synthetic turf practice fields
Mentor High School's Steve Trivisonno named 2019 Browns High School Coach of the Year
news

Mentor High School's Steve Trivisonno named 2019 Browns High School Coach of the Year

Trivisonno, recognized during Cleveland's 27-19 win at FirstEnergy Stadium, to represent team at 2020 Pro Bowl as Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominee
2020 Cleveland Browns Showcase Weekend
news

2020 Cleveland Browns Showcase Weekend

The Cleveland Browns Showcase Weekend will include a Jr. High School Showcase, a High School Showcase and a Jr. Browns Combine. 
Alliance holds on to beat the Marlington 48-35 in the Ohio Eastern Buckeye Conference Championship
news

Alliance holds on to beat the Marlington 48-35 in the Ohio Eastern Buckeye Conference Championship

Aviators fly high on offense to claim conference crown.
Alliance Travels to Marlington for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Alliance Travels to Marlington for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Aviators and Dukes set to rumble with conference title on the line.

Advertising