Learn more about Rookie Tackle, how to start a program in your area

Rookie Tackle is part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football

Nov 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM
Launched as a pilot program in 2017 by USA Football and the Cleveland Browns, Rookie Tackle has now grown to over 133 Northeast Ohio teams within more than 10 youth football leagues.  Rookie Tackle is part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football.

Unlike traditional 11-player tackle, all players will have the opportunity to learn and play multiple positions. A 7-on-7 format allows for higher coach-to-player ratio leading to advanced player skill development. Another noticeable difference is the smaller field (40 x 35 1/3) to fit the right age, right stage of the player.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Watch: Browns Host USA Football Rookie Tackle Demo

Browns host USA Football Rookie Tackle demo day in Mentor

Contact the Cleveland Browns at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com to start a local Rookie Tackle program in your area.

