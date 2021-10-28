Lifelong, life-saving Browns diehard nominated for NFL Fan of the Year

Brown, with a fitting last name to boot, is the Browns' nominee for the NFL's Fan of the Year award. The NFL collected nearly 35,000 submissions from fans vying for the chance to represent their team as a nominee. The contest will seek to identify one winner among the final 32 nominees to be named the ultimate NFL Fan of the Year at NFL Honors in February 2022.

Brown, soft-spoken and self-deprecating in his everyday conversations, transforms on Sundays and embodies why the Browns have one of the best fanbases in professional sports.

"I'm pretty passionate, so I get loud and my wife and daughter always tell me to calm down before I have a heart attack," Brown said. "Everyone says you're nuts. It's the Browns, and we've had lots of ups and downs. Right now, it's an incredible ride to watch how good we are and the depth we have. Even with injuries and everything, we're not out of anything at this moment."

Brown — who resides in Mayfield Heights with his wife, Kim, daughter, Payton, and son, Preston — is similarly passionate about his professional and family life.

A University Hospitals employee since 2006, Brown has worked as the Lead physician's assistant for the Division of Thoracic and Esophageal Surgery at UHCMC since May 2017. Like everyone in his line of work, Brown was thrust onto the frontlines when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

Brown's role was a vital one. He helped lead the implementation of the hospital system's use of the Masimo Home Vital Sign monitoring system. With beds and space at a premium, the monitoring system helped keep patients out of the hospital who didn't necessarily need to be there. If a patient's vital signs became unstable, the system would allow UH to respond quickly and deliver the best possible care to those who needed it most.

The days were long, and the nights were, too, during the toughest moments of the pandemic. Seeing the Browns on Sunday provided a few hours of relief Brown was able to cherish with his family.

"You go through that time frame where you're not thinking about anything other than watching the Browns," Brown said. "That excitement just takes away everything. It puts a pause on your life and brings joy back into it. Winning, losing — I mean, right now, we're winning, so it's even more fun — but it's a complete mind-changing experience because your focus is on watching the Browns play more than anything else at that moment."

Brown, of course, has been focused on the Browns from the very start. The franchise's best — and worst — memories have been intertwined with every stage of his life.

Now, Brown is playing the role of the father on the bed while his two children are the ones on the proverbial floor — the next generation of Browns fans being raised by one of the team's most passionate supporters.