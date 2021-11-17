Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 5-5 and coming off a 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions are 0-8-1 and are coming off a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The Lions lead the all-time regular season series, 16-4. The Lions won the last regular season matchup, 38-24, on Nov. 12, 2017.
Storylines to Watch
- Banged Up QBs — Both of the projected starting quarterbacks for Sunday's game are dealing with injuries. Browns QB Baker Mayfield suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Patriots while Detroit's Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury.
- NFC Success — Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 6-1 against NFC opponents. Cleveland has won both of its games this season against NFC North teams.
- Bounce Back Opportunity — The Browns have lost consecutive games just once under Stefanski (Weeks 5 and 6 of 2021).
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Gus Johnson, LaVar Arrington, Megan Olivi (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns