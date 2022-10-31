Live Updates: Browns vs. Bengals in Week 8

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Monday's game against the Ravens.
#Browns deliver their best performance of the year against a divisional rival on Monday Night Football.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Joe Burrow is 0-4 in starts against Cleveland.
Browns are now 3-5 heading into the bye week.
https://t.co/EgyvUkp1Lv pic.twitter.com/xJMZp2dV9A— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
November 1, 2022
Nick Chubb TD.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
It's a blowout.
From the press box, I didn't think that one was gonna get caught.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Tremendous grab by Amari Cooper. Jacoby Brissett has this offense is moving. Again.
Evan McPherson misses the PAT after the Bengals score their first touchdown of the game.#Browns lead 25-6.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
straight DIMES 🪙— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/c4m0cA5u2j
look at Jacoby, man 🥹— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
Brissett to Cooper. Perfect 4-yard lob pass for the TD.#Browns are now up 25-0. This is stunning.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
pylon divin'— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1KOPAJj7MQ
#Browns have been all over Joe Burrow tonight.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
First sack as a Brown for Deion Jones. Burrow's been sacked four times.
Stadium just erupted when they showed Donovan Mitchell on the video board.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Jacoby Brissett dives inside the pylon, the first time the Bengals have allowed a second-half TD all season.#Browns lead 18-0. It's been remarkably good football all around for them since that Cooper INT.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
if you haven't caught on by now, JB's got wheels 🏃♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/ox6LvsHoi0— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
sneak gawd @JBrissett12— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
score update pic.twitter.com/LQmbA3OiaA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
everybody breathe... 😮💨— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
we on top after a WILD 1st half pic.twitter.com/iR9pzgF5uS
first career sack for IT!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2uwxNOyo1y— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
Cade York's 55-yard field goal was not blocked — and it was good.#Browns head into halftime with an 11-0 lead.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
RT Jack Conklin is walking off the field with a trainer.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
First career sack for rookie DE Isaiah Thomas.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
He's got a pass-breakup, fumble recovery and sack in the last two games now. Not too shabby for a seventh-round pick. #Browns
direct snap to the endzone! pic.twitter.com/rgQlAYpDHu— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
☠️ 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Up2tDGNovk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
#Browns defense has two takeaways in a game for the first time this season.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
It's been one heck of a half for them against Joe Burrow.
You do not want to face James Hudson with a running start. https://t.co/VuzZ6ChsbQ— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
o-LiNe PlAy IsN't ExCiTiNg— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
James Hudson: pic.twitter.com/4tUtlN0t00
what the sign says.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vjXqFGUSwf
Nick Chubb >>>>>>>> everyone else— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
James Hudson literally just ran someone over to make that 2-point conversion happen.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
What a drive by the #Browns. Kevin Stefanski is digging DEEP into his playbook tonight.
the rook shining under the bright lights ✨@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/nVsbcTPZ0C— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
through 1 on MNF#CINvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/vwQVNG24Vj— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
List of NFL players who have recorded at least 7.0 sacks in each of the past six seasons:— Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 1, 2022
Myles Garrett
spin move goes craazzyyy @Flash_Garrett 🤯— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/05HcDFmLdW
#Browns have allowed Bengals to go 3-for-4 on third downs so far, but the damage has been limited thanks to AJ Green and Myles Garrett.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Cade York's 53-yard field goal attempt is blocked — again.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Donovan going 🆙— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0LEvKXijsS
sheesh that hurdle was cleeeeaaaann, DPJ!! 😮💨— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
Myles tip ➡️ AJ pick 🙌— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/q9CdWNuNDc
The #Browns needed turnovers badly tonight, and AJ Green gets one as the Bengals move into Cleveland territory.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 1, 2022
Just a huge play from Green to start the game.
let's goooooooooooo— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
game time, babyyy @Greedy pic.twitter.com/OYLexQT1Ox— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
the dawgs come out at night 🦴 pic.twitter.com/ppQbMThnk5— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
can't get enough of the orange pants 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nAkv3yJCi9— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022
😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/swlDATfQiM— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
we don't care, we're still coming for all your local foods and seasonings pic.twitter.com/kcSyxveMv0— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
man of the hour 👏@joehaden23 | #Browns pic.twitter.com/YhDQon5UWp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
scream if you're ready for #MNF pic.twitter.com/Rlx3ZZqDOa— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
We need treats! No tricks! Let’s goooooo @Browns pic.twitter.com/bYtx1u7WRS— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) October 31, 2022
"You guys get any cool costumes yet?"— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
Joel keeping it simple tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/3kk5HDdGcB
JOK is officially inactive for tonight.#Browns https://t.co/mFFi3oa7m0— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 31, 2022
Our inactives for #CINvsCLE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
frightening fits 🔥🎃@DernestJohnson2 , @Kareemhunt7 , @T_Fields1 pic.twitter.com/4dJmpdBAVI— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
It’s time 🕰 @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/H0s8mYlmpW— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
It’s Morphin’ Time!! @dpeoplesjones pic.twitter.com/X1WCM71V8B— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
ay, watch out Cade 😬@gnewsii understood the assignment 😂 pic.twitter.com/tCXdZMRFqE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022
our rb is better than yours 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/2DTZYiTHTz— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022