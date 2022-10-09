Live Updates: Browns vs. Chargers in Week 5

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Good fight. Home next week vs. NE.#LACvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/20omk285mr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Cade York's field-goal attempt from 54 yards is no good.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
MJ gives us a chance 👏@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/FNAqxtT1YP— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Wow. Thought Chargers were going to punt. They end up going for it and fail.#Browns now have the ball back at LA's 45-yard line. 1:10 to go https://t.co/SizPnEmmCH— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Jacoby Brissett is intercepted in the end zone.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Gut-wrenching end to a very, very promising drive.
Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol and is out for the rest of the game— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
15 left on the lake#LACvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/yIewlqvGNc— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Denzel Ward is now headed to the locker room as the Chargers kick a 27-yard field goal to take a 30-28 lead.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
9:28 left.
.@Kareemhunt7 crowd surfing in the rock & roll city 🤟— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qdgqIO8cft
Kareem leaping over the scrum! pic.twitter.com/Kx2qH43QrL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
DPJ on this drive: 3 tgt, 3 rec, 49 yds ♨️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uySImtXIqZ
That was a huge and tricky tackle from Greg Newsome II to stop the Chargers on third-and-9.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Holds them to a FG after the turnover-on-downs.
#Browns turn the ball over on 4th-and-1 from their own 30.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Lost 4 yards on a rush attempt from Kareem Hunt.
Austin Ekeler continues to give #Browns defense major problems today.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
His 22-yard TD puts Chargers up 24-21. He now has 138 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Mike Williams' TD catch is overturned. Right heel was out of bounds.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
first half frames 🖼— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
something about this matchup for Chief... 🤙— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
back to his typical ways vs. LAC with 3 tgt, 3 rec & 60 yds in the first half 💯 pic.twitter.com/vrNjAmEyla
Fresh off their Wild Card Series sweep, @T_eazy24 and Austin Hedges got everyone hype as today’s Dawg Pound Captains! 🎸 @CleGuardians | #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/teUBXHwu70— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
David Njoku now over 2,000 career receiving yards with that 17-yard grab.#Browns— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
stacking drives together pic.twitter.com/rADTAtL3Il— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
FirstEnergy Stadium just erupted when Guardians players at the game were shown on the jumbotron— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Five games in, and a defense has yet to stop Nick Chubb this season.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
He's already five yards away from crossing the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this year.#Browns
Nick punches it in from 2 out for his 2nd on the day! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/c6qe7NNjV5— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
can't bring 24 down!! 😤— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
💪 @NickChubb 💪— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/hHjF8FJYtZ
Chargers went 99 yards in 13 plays and were aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on JJ3.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Ugly drive for #Browns, now down 17-14.
Also, Austin Ekeler has 106 rushing yards today. His game-high this year was 60.
That is literally a perfect punt from Corey Bojorquez.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
His 61-yard bomb pins the Chargers down to their 1-yard line.
wow Bojorquez can really boot it 😳— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
up after 1️⃣#LACvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/u6KBfFwAU1— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Jacoby Brissett: 5-5 for 53 yards, 1 TD— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Nick Chubb: 3 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD
Amari Cooper: 4 targets, 4 catches for 47 yards, 1 TD
A better offensive start is not possible. https://t.co/wfHORp5wOT
✌️ straight TDs to start the game!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/olzkI3Y3JD
COOOOOOOOOP pic.twitter.com/jmpoyQeWkN— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
🚫 @denzelward 🚫— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8UG2Kg6Q1D
#Browns stop the Chargers on 4th-and-2 from Cleveland's 28.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
This is exactly the fast start they needed against Justin Herbert, and now they have good field position to build on a 7-0 lead.
https://t.co/i8MWf9yLnT pic.twitter.com/D0Dlwc5OKq— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Khalil Mack was the recipient of the stiff arm Nick Chubb delivered at the end of that run...— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
yards after contact king 👑— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/RnrkWIGGcg
CHUBB TO THE HOUSE 💥— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
bring 'em out!! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/u0FOTrxoWi— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Big one today! Let’s go @Browns pic.twitter.com/j5M16R1Vgt— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) October 9, 2022
these unis though 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/vraaNz943w— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
final tune up @JBrissett12 | #Browns pic.twitter.com/lanM9UgaXz— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
95 returns 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A7zKjY0mI4— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney: Active https://t.co/2feFlhmvpl— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Our inactives for #LAvsCLE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
🤘@gnewsii 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Ann5YI0e1y— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
The little black specs in this pic are midges — they're out in full force around Cleveland today. Players have been swatting them away in warmups.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 9, 2022
Happy Week 5 😬 pic.twitter.com/KmGbUrktzs
🐶🆚⚡️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
» https://t.co/LJsilUtM7Y pic.twitter.com/2dqjMKdR4V
3 keys to a win today over Los Angeles 🔑🔑🔑— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
all pink everything#CrucialCatch | #Browns pic.twitter.com/TIIypef8GE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022
Rise and shine. It's GAMEDAAAYY! pic.twitter.com/zIHz1tdUQt— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2022