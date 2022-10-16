Live Updates: Browns vs. Patriots in Week 6

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Patriots

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM
101622_LiveUpdates

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Related Content

news

Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots

The Browns now have a 3-game losing streak for just the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski

news

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

news

Wyatt Teller questionable to return vs. Patriots

Teller suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Patriots

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Patriots

Advertising