Live Updates: Browns vs. Patriots in Week 6

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Chester Rogers muffs the punt. Patriots recover at #Browns 17-yard line.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Call on the field changed since AJ Green went out of bounds. They're also adding an illegal touching penalty on the #Browns.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Patriots now have the ball at the Browns 47-yard line. https://t.co/R78egZf290
#Browns recovered the onside kick.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Amari Cooper catches a 15-yard touchdown from Jacoby Brissett, but #Browns are unable to convert on a 2-point conversion.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
They're still down two possessions. Patriots lead 24-15 with 6:17 left.
DPJ tracks the deep ball for a 37 yard gain— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022
What a catch by Donovan Peoples-Jones.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
A 37-yard completion gives the #Browns a much-needed spark. They're now at Patriots' 15-yard line.
Cade York hits a 51-yard attempt. He's 3-for-3 today.#Browns still trail Patriots 24-9.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Conklin is back in the game. https://t.co/KNhor2TL5g— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Jack Conklin was limping before that pass attempt to David Njoku and has now gone to the sidelines.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
James Hudson steps in at RT. #Browns were already working without Wyatt Teller at RG.
Bailey Zappe hits Hunter Henry for a 31-yard touchdown. Henry was uncovered and walked into the end zone.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Patriots leads 24-6. This has been a very rough quarter for the #Browns.
Jacoby Brissett looked to go deep to David Njoku and is picked off.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Ball was underthrown again. Brissett took a hit as he was letting go of it.
That's a costly one. Patriots now have the ball at #Browns 40-yard line.
what a catch, Coop 👀— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022
Bailey Zappe hits Tyquan Thornton for a 2-yard touchdown.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Bad start to the half there by #Browns defense. They now trail 17-6.
Patriots open the second half with a 53-yard gain on a pass from Bailey Zappe to Jonnu Smith.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
The tackling's gotta be much better than that.
halfway point#NEvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/EmTMsvVGMb— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson slips through #Browns defense for a 31-yard touchdown.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Pats now lead 10-3.
Wyatt Teller has a calf injury and is questionable to return.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
He's been replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.
Call stands.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Myles is officially the sack king. https://t.co/LX9bmKW66Q
Cade York ties the game at 3-3 with a 39-yard FG into the Dawg Pound end.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Jacoby Brissett connects with David Njoku on a deep pass for 33 yards. Pass was a bit underthrown, and Njoku adjusted nicely.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
He's caught just about everything the last three weeks.
#Browns D with a HUGE goal-line stand to holds Pats to a field goal there.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Forced two straight stops against Rhamondre Stevenson. Then an illegal touching penalty on the Patriots led to a loss of downs.
Instead of 7-0, it's 3-0 NE after Brissett's pick.
Jacoby Brissett looked for a deep ball on the second play of the game and was picked off by Kyle Dugger.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Rookie M.J. Emerson Jr. will also start at cornerback with Denzel Ward out with a concussion #Browns— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Also of note: QB Mac Jones is inactive for the Patriots.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 16, 2022
Bailey Zappe will start.#Browns https://t.co/qIaM2IK19e
Jim Donovan is under the weather and won't be in the booth for today's game.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022
We're wishing him well and look forward to having him back soon 🧡
