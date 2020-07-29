Mano's Wine to exclusively offer commemorative Browns wine bottles

The Cleveland Browns and Mano's Wine announced a new partnership today that will provide Browns fans an opportunity to purchase commemorative Browns-themed wine bottles, which are available online now.

The exclusive designs incorporate Browns imagery so fans can prominently and elegantly display their passion for the team, as well as enjoy the tastes of Mano's Wine's limited-edition collection. In addition to the California Cabernet Sauvignon and Sparkling White Wine bottles currently on sale, the Browns and Mano's Wine will create more offerings in the future that celebrate special occasions from the team's history.

"We are extremely excited to work with such a great organization," said Kyle Rensenhouse, owner of Mano's Wine. "The Cleveland Browns franchise has one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, and we are excited to bring those fans something they will love and be able to collect for years to come."

"Mano's Wine is a proven industry leader, and we appreciate their effort and detail when producing these impressive bottles for Browns fans," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Revenue Officer/Chief Marketing Officer Mike Mossholder. "We are excited to announce that these are now available for our fans to enjoy and look forward to creating additional designs that celebrate our team and fans."

Mano's Wine is led by a collection of respected wine makers who carefully select grapes from the best vineyards around the world. After procuring the finest ingredients, Mano's Wine blends, ages, finishes and handcrafts each bottle at its national headquarters. The process allows the winery to secure premium ingredients from the best climates and growing conditions to offer the highest quality each year.

Browns fans of the appropriate age can place their orders, as well as customize select bottles, at www.ManosWine.com. Limited quantities are also expected to be available in select local stores soon.

