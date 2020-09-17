Meet our Week 2 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Dawn Johnson

Dawn Johnson coordinates meals for East Cleveland City School District children. She stays late, arrives early, and even comes on weekends to make sure that no child goes hungry during the COVID-19 closure. She provided delivery services for families with mobility issues and went above and beyond to meet the varying needs of children during this stressful time. Her team coordinates workers, volunteers and resources to wrap their arms around the children of East Cleveland! She is an all-star essential worker who deserves to be honored.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off toOur Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.