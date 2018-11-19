Advertising

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 12:31 PM

Monday Snap Counts: Browns’ 1st-round rookies among leaders through 10 games

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns are back in the building Monday after a week of rest and recovery.

Some needed it a little bit more than others, as the snaps piled up for a number of players through the first 10 games of the season.

Here’s a breakdown of how snaps have been distributed.

-- Four offensive players -- offensive linemen Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler and Chris Hubbard -- have been on the field for all 723 offensive snaps. Tretter hasn’t missed a play despite a high ankle sprain he’s dealt with since the first quarter of Cleveland’s Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.

-- Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has played 538 of a possible 723 offensive snaps. He took over late in the second quarter of Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Jets and has only missed a few ever since.

-- Rookie running back Nick Chubb has played 188 snaps. He leads the team with 579 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

-- Tight end David Njoku has played 586 snaps, roughly 81 percent of the offense’s snaps.

-- Though the Browns have had to overcome a handful of injuries at wide receiver, their top two at the position -- Jarvis Landry (659) and Antonio Callaway (505) -- have been available for the majority of them.

-- Rookie DB Denzel Ward leads the defense with 694 of a possible 756 snaps. He missed the majority of those snaps Week 9, when he suffered a hip injury in the first quarter.

-- Safety Damarious Randall is second with 672 snaps. Hampered with a handful of injuries, Randall was inactive Week 9 but returned for Cleveland’s win over the Falcons.

-- Myles Garrett is third on the defense with 671 snaps, roughly 89 percent. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has played 647.

-- Safeties Jabrill Peppers and Derrick Kindred have played 442 and 378 snaps, respectively.

-- Rookie Genard Avery, who was initially used as a situational pass rusher but has seen his role expand, has played 416 snaps (55 percent).

-- Twenty-six players have logged at least one snap for the offense and 26 have done the same on defense.

