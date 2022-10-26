Myles Garrett hosts autograph session for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett spent time Tuesday with about 75 kids from two Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio for an afternoon of autographs and a meal at Taco Bell in Rocky River.

The youth who attended the event were from BGCNEO's Gallagher and Brookside Clubs on Cleveland's West Side. Taco Bell Cleveland is a Cleveland Browns partner, and the two organizations are committed to supporting BGCNEO, which provides safe, fun places for kids ages 6-18 after school. BGCNEO has 47 sites.

Each child had a chance to talk to Garrett and enjoy one of Taco Bell's new Football Feast Boxes.