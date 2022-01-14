Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named 1st-team All Pros; Wyatt Teller also recognized

For the second straight year, the Browns placed multiple players on the Associated Press' top All-Pro team.

DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio landed the top honors Friday when they were named to first-team All Pros. G Wyatt Teller made the second team for a second consecutive season.

For Garrett, who set the Browns' single-season sack record and finished third in the NFL with 16 sacks, it marks the second straight year in which he's landed on the first team. This is Bitonio's first time earning first-team honors after making the second team in each of the past three seasons.

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl last month, broke Reggie Camp's longstanding single-season sack record in Week 14 and added to the total to finish with a career-best 16. He appeared in all 17 games and recorded a career-high 51 tackles, while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. In Week 3, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks and he recorded at least one full sack in six straight games from Weeks 5-10. Garrett also became the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award, given by local members of the Pro Football Writers of America, in consecutive seasons.

Bitonio was his usual dominant self in his eighth season with the Browns. He was consistently one of the highest-graded offensive players by Pro Football Focus and served as a key member of a Cleveland rushing attack that finished fourth in the league with an average of 145.4 yards per game and saw RB Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL in rushing. Bitonio, who signed a contract extension midway through the year, didn't miss a single snap for the fifth straight season and even helped the Browns when they were in a major pinch by starting back-to-back games at left tackle in Weeks 15 and 16.