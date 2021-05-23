New "Building the Browns" goes behind the scenes at Rookie Minicamp

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the award-winning docu-series, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
- Rookies arrive in Berea for their first meetings and on-field work as members of the Browns.
- Go inside the facility for the players' first team meeting led by head coach Kevin Stefanski
- Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson leads the rookies through their first workouts.
- Interviews with Stefanski, Alex Van Pelt and the top members of the Browns' rookie class!
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.