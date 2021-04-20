News Updates: Stefanski says Clowney can help Browns on inside, outside

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all of the latest news, notes and quotes as the Browns go through their offseason program and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Stefanski says Clowney can help Browns on inside, outside
April 20 (5:06 p.m.) — Kevin Stefanski expects Jadeveon Clowney to help the Browns the same way he's helped his previous teams — at all spots on the defensive line.
Stefanski had his first opportunity to vocalize his excitement about the signing of Clowney during Tuesday's video conference with reporters.
"I do think he is versatile enough to play inside and outside. He has shown that over the course of his career," Stefanski said. "He is a disruptive football player in the run and the pass game. He is somebody that over the many years and certainly in the last few has seen a lot of attention. Teams have slid to him and put a tight end in there to chip or their running back. We feel like he will have opportunities here playing opposite of (DE) Myles (Garrett). That should help him in the pass game. He is a disruptive player. Excited to add him to the front."
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, though two of those years were significantly shortened by injuries. Clowney made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18, a stretch in which he averaged more than eight sacks per season and delivered a combined 59 hits on the quarterback.
Often the target of double teams, Clowney has been moved all across the line of scrimmage throughout his career in hopes of putting him in the best possible position to wreak havoc. With Garrett on the opposite side of the line and Takkarist McKinley also in the fold, Clowney expects to see even more prime opportunities to disrupt the game.
"It is a bunch of talent on that defense, even in the secondary and all of the way to the front," Clowney said last week. "I just feel like we have to play as one unit and get to know each other. Since we have a lot of new pieces, we are going to have to get to know each other and have a feel for each other so we know how each other plays. It is going to come during training camp when we are all out there together. I think we are going to find out how special of a group we are when it comes down to it and training camp gets here."
Williams, Beckham Jr., Delpit 'on track'
April 20 (4:39 p.m.) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is encouraged by the progress made by CB Greedy Williams, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and S Grant Delpit, all of whom are recovering from serious injuries.
Williams (shoulder) and Delpit (Achilles) missed all of the 2020 season after suffering their respective injuries during training camp. Beckham was lost Week 7 against the Bengals, when he tore his ACL in the first quarter of Cleveland's win.
"I think they are all on track," Stefanski said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters. "I do not know the exact date that is for all of those guys, but really like how they are progressing."
Stefanski made special mention of Williams, who battled a frustrating injury that included nerve damage. Williams briefly returned to practice during the early part of the season but was ultimately shut down because he couldn't get back to 100 percent.
"Greedy continues to get good news, and I am just so happy for the kid," Stefanski said. "He just battled his butt off in the rehab room for months and had a great attitude throughout. I am just really, really happy for him as he keeps getting better and better. He has a ways to go, but he is trending in the right direction."