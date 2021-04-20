News Updates: Stefanski says Clowney can help Browns on inside, outside

Stefanski says Clowney can help Browns on inside, outside

April 20 (5:06 p.m.) — Kevin Stefanski expects Jadeveon Clowney to help the Browns the same way he's helped his previous teams — at all spots on the defensive line.

Stefanski had his first opportunity to vocalize his excitement about the signing of Clowney during Tuesday's video conference with reporters.

"I do think he is versatile enough to play inside and outside. He has shown that over the course of his career," Stefanski said. "He is a disruptive football player in the run and the pass game. He is somebody that over the many years and certainly in the last few has seen a lot of attention. Teams have slid to him and put a tight end in there to chip or their running back. We feel like he will have opportunities here playing opposite of (DE) Myles (Garrett). That should help him in the pass game. He is a disruptive player. Excited to add him to the front."

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, though two of those years were significantly shortened by injuries. Clowney made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18, a stretch in which he averaged more than eight sacks per season and delivered a combined 59 hits on the quarterback.

Often the target of double teams, Clowney has been moved all across the line of scrimmage throughout his career in hopes of putting him in the best possible position to wreak havoc. With Garrett on the opposite side of the line and Takkarist McKinley also in the fold, Clowney expects to see even more prime opportunities to disrupt the game.