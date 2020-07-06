Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate yourself or your favorite frontline worker today for a chance to be honored with an exclusive gameday experience!

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times. As a show of thanks, the team will honor an individual or group of individuals who have selflessly taken on burdens in their personal and professional lives for the benefit of our entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen (16) winners will be named, one for each week of the season, with eight (8) for home games and eight (8) for away games. Home game winners' prize package will include two (2) tickets and in-game recognition while away game winners will receive a home tailgate experience that includes two (2) Browns Pro Shop gift packages and much more. All elements are subject to change based on NFL and team policies/regulations.

Frontline workers include physicians, nurses, healthcare workers, EMTs, fire, police, dispatchers, grocery clerks, delivery drivers, and any other essential worker who continues to make personal sacrifices for the well-being and care of individuals of all ages.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity.​ The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.