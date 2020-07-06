Community

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 10:09 AM

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-HOTOH-Nomination

Nominate yourself or your favorite frontline worker today for a chance to be honored with an exclusive gameday experience!

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times. As a show of thanks, the team will honor an individual or group of individuals who have selflessly taken on burdens in their personal and professional lives for the benefit of our entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen (16) winners will be named, one for each week of the season, with eight (8) for home games and eight (8) for away games. Home game winners' prize package will include two (2) tickets and in-game recognition while away game winners will receive a home tailgate experience that includes two (2) Browns Pro Shop gift packages and much more. All elements are subject to change based on NFL and team policies/regulations.

Learn more by submitting your nomination here.

Frontline workers include physicians, nurses, healthcare workers, EMTs, fire, police, dispatchers, grocery clerks, delivery drivers, and any other essential worker who continues to make personal sacrifices for the well-being and care of individuals of all ages.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity.​ The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.

On April 15, the Browns, for a significant period of time, committed 100 percent of the team's net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics to the "Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund. In addition, team members, partners and fans can contribute directly to the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund at www.clevelandbrowns.com/COVID-19, which also features community resources and information relevant to coronavirus.

Related Content

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities
news

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time
Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami
news

Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami

Pro Bowl WR wants to help those facing socio-economic disparities, chronic health conditions
First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020
news

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020

Browns LB Tae Davis inspired by grandmother to make a difference with 500-meal donation
news

Browns LB Tae Davis inspired by grandmother to make a difference with 500-meal donation

Davis' donation helped people unable to go the grocery store due to potential exposure to the virus
Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football
news

Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football

For parents, education in several components of football safety is crucial for a young athlete's health
How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston
Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit
news

Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit

The daily sessions are free of charge
Volunteering to provide COVID-19 relief or social justice support? We want to hear from you!
news

Volunteering to provide COVID-19 relief or social justice support? We want to hear from you!

Take the #give10 pledge and share your story
Browns Backer chapters step up during the COVID-19 crisis
news

Browns Backer chapters step up during the COVID-19 crisis

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - May 2020
news

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - May 2020

Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch
news

Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch

Donors asked to give May 30 and help meet urgent need for blood

Advertising