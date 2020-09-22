Community

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Sep 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Helmets-2020

Nominate your favorite Ohio high school today to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

CLICK FOR MORE DETAILS AND RULES

Since 2017, the HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible youth and high school football programs. During the past six years, the Browns have provided multiple local teams with more than $500,000 in donations for this new equipment through HELMETS and direct contributions from the team, as part of its dedication to assisting the development, safety and growth of the game in the state.

HELMETS aims to advance player safety by awarding Ohio football programs with $25,000 in new five-star Xenith helmets, as recognized by Virginia Tech's helmet ratings. To help further promote health and safety, each program must enroll in USA Football's medically endorsed Youth Football Certification course to be eligible. The certification clinics educate coaches about concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, shoulder tackling, heads up blocking, heat emergency preparedness and hydration and sudden cardiac arrest.

Interested in becoming a certified Youth Football Coach? Visit here for more information on how to become certified for free, complimentary from UH.

