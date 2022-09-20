Nominate your favorite kid for a chance to be a Browns Junior Reporter

Wendy's invites you to enter for the chance for your child to be featured as the Browns 2022 Wendy's Junior Reporter!
• One (1) grand prize winner who will get the chance to interview a Cleveland Browns player, give the on-field Weather Report at a 2022 Browns home game, and receive a two-day VIP experience package, including: club tickets to a home game, pre-game field passes, a VIP tour of FirstEnergy Stadium, a Browns autographed jersey and much more!
• One (1) second place winner will receive tickets to a home game, a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card
• Two (2) third place winners will receive a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card
• Six (6) fourth place winners will receive one $50 Wendy's gift card
All 2022 Junior Reporter winners will be invited to an Award Ceremony at a Northeast Ohio Wendy's restaurant the week of December 12.