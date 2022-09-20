Nominate your favorite kid for a chance to be a Browns Junior Reporter

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:47 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Wendys-JrReporter-2022

Wendy's invites you to enter for the chance for your child to be featured as the Browns 2022 Wendy's Junior Reporter!

• One (1) grand prize winner who will get the chance to interview a Cleveland Browns player, give the on-field Weather Report at a 2022 Browns home game, and receive a two-day VIP experience package, including: club tickets to a home game, pre-game field passes, a VIP tour of FirstEnergy Stadium, a Browns autographed jersey and much more!

• One (1) second place winner will receive tickets to a home game, a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card

• Two (2) third place winners will receive a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card

• Six (6) fourth place winners will receive one $50 Wendy's gift card

All 2022 Junior Reporter winners will be invited to an Award Ceremony at a Northeast Ohio Wendy's restaurant the week of December 12.

Click here to enter!

