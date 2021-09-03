Community

PRE-GAME REPORT: Boardman Spartans at Jackson Polar Bears

Sep 03, 2021 at 12:08 AM
Kickoff classic pic

Boardman Spartans (2-0) at Jackson Polar Bears (2-0)

Friday, September 3, 2021

7:00 p.m. ET

7600 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon, OH, 44646

Tonight's rivalry game pits the Jackson Polar Bears (2-0) against Cleveland Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar's high school Boardman Spartans (2-0). Week 3 Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week is presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal.

The Spartans (Boardman) and Polar Bears (Jackson) previously met in the 2019 regular season where Jackson came out on top 49-14 in a dominating performance.

Both teams will be trying to avoid their first loss, starting with a Jackson team who is led by 6'6" quarterback Hunter Geissinger, explosive running back Brenden Craig and deep-ball threat Mack Kistler. Last week, in a win over Mayfield, Geissinger threw for 165 yards (161 to Kistler). The Polar Bears' stout defense is anchored by outstanding linebackers Griffin McKinney and 6'1" 230 lbs. Ben Holzopfel.

On the other side, the Boardman defense has been outstanding the first two weeks of the season holding both opponents to less than 10 points per game. The Spartans' defense is led by linebackers Sean O'Horo and Blaine Strines to go along with shutdown corners Stephen Conti and Anthony Hightower. Offensively, playmakers ATH Cam Thompson and ATH Hightower have big playability.

In 1981, Bernie Kosar earned Parade magazine All-American honors as a senior at Baordman. Also, that season, Kosar led his team to an 8-2 record, throwing for 2,022 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named Ohio Player of the Year.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game

