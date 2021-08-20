Community

PRE-GAME REPORT - St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Wadsworth

Aug 20, 2021 at 04:39 PM
Kickoff classic pic

St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish (0-0) vs. Wadsworth Grizzlies (0-0)

Friday, August. 20, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET

Art Wright Stadium

280 Grandview Ave, Wadsworth, OH 44281

Now that the off-season is in the books, it's time to get ready for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Kick-off Classic presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Medliminal.

The Wadsworth - St. Vincent-St. Mary (SVSM) match-up is one of the most underrated season openers in high school football, and it will take on additional meaning with the St. Vincent-St. Mary team eyeing championship contention in 2021.

Both teams will have a distinctly different look, starting at quarterback, where the SVSM Irish boast a host of dynamic playmakers in 6'3 transfer quarterback Thomas Richardson III (739 yards passing, 604 yards rushing, 18 total TDs), three-year star running back George Linberger (403 yards, five TDs in five games last year, 1,171 yards, 13 TDs in 2019) and next-level talent up front, led by All-Inland District tackle Tariq Montgomery with guard Bryson Getz (all-district honorable mention). The Fighting Irish also have an experienced upfront on defense, while the secondary might be the best in Northeast Ohio.

On the other side, the three-time defending Suburban League Champions Wadsworth Grizzlies are trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season after a 2- 6 finish. They will once again lean on a strong passing attack led by prolific wide receiver Anthony Cirino (31 rec 1,209 yards and 3 KOR TDs in 6 games) and a stout offensive line.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for live updates during the game

