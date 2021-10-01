PRE-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Tonight's matchup between the Strongsville Mustangs and Dover Crimson Tornadoes is the featured Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. The Mustangs come into this game with a 4-2 record and are looking to continue their winning season. Whereas the Crimson Tornadoes are coming in hot with a perfect 5-0 start, aiming to go undefeated.

The Mustangs are led by their 6'6, 315 lb offensive tackle, Blake Miller. In last week's win over Cleveland Heights, Miller tripped up the Tigers' quarterback in the final minute, winning the game on the last play. Whereas, Anthony Gentile is the spark that the Mustangs need in their run game. In last week's win, Gentile ran for 148 yards to seal the victory.

Their opponents, the Crimson Tornadoes, are riding high after their 49-7 win over Warren. Quarterback T.C. Molk was 7 of 9 passing for 123 yards. Not only can Molk launch the ball, but he can also rush, running for 30 yards in last week's win. The Crimson Tornadoes' top receiver is Joey Farthing, who is a threat each time he gets on the line. In last week's win, Farthing had 4 catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.