Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 5-2 after last week's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders are 3-3 after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-20.
- The Raiders lead the all-time series, 15-10. The Raiders won the last meeting in 2018 in overtime, 45-42.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns D vs. TE Darren Waller — The Raiders tight end is one of the best in the NFL and is coming off a six-catch, 50-yard performance against the Buccaneers.
- Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders D — Cleveland's QB is coming off one of the best games of his career, while the Raiders have struggled to stop teams through the air, ranking 28th in the NFL in pass defense.
- CB Denzel Ward vs. WR Henry Ruggs — The rookie pass-catcher can flat out fly and take the top off a defense.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX (WJW-8 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns