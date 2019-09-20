Rams vs Browns: Need to Know Game Day Information

GAME DAY INFORMATION

TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 6:00 PM | KICKOFF: 8:20 PM

MOBILE TICKETING

Your phone is your game ticket. You can access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download it by clicking here).

TO EXPEDITE ENTRY INTO THE STADIUM

Arrive early to FirstEnergy Stadium. Gates open at 6:00 PM

Be sure you have updated to the latest version of the Browns mobile app. If you do not have the Browns mobile app, download it by clicking here prior to arriving to the stadium

Log in to the ticketing section in the Browns Mobile App using your Cleveland Browns Account Manager information prior to arriving at the gate and select 'View Barcode' to display your mobile ticket for the ticket scanner

and select 'View Barcode' to display your mobile ticket for the ticket scanner iOS users are encouraged to add their ticket to their Apple Wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game by tapping the 'Add to Apple Wallet' button. This will enable tap and go at the gate. When you arrive, open your ticket in your 'Apple Wallet' (there will be no visible barcode on your ticket), hold your phone near the scanner and you're all set

Note: Apple requires your phone to be protected with a passcode, touchID, or FaceID in order to use Apple Wallet

IMPORTANT TICKETING INFORMATION

Printed tickets are not available for this game

Screenshots of your tickets will not work for stadium entry

QR codes will not work for stadium entry

If you see a QR code on your ticket or if you are unable to access your tickets via the Browns mobile app, you can access them via the web version of Account Manager or the Ticketmaster app (if you purchased your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.com).

If you experience any difficulty accessing your tickets through the Browns mobile app when you arrive at the stadium, please visit one of the following locations:

Ticket Office: South side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop (opens at 9:00 AM)

Mobile Ticketing Help Pop Up Tents (Orange Cleveland Browns Tents):

West 3rd under the overpass (available at 5:00 PM)

Southeast corner of the stadium (available at 5:00 PM)

TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS

You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving to the gate. After logging into the app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.

QUESTIONS?

For more detailed information on mobile ticketing click here. If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets, please contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050.

GATE ENTRY INFORMATION FOR SUITE, PREMIUM, CLUB & HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

In addition to the general admission entry locations, listed below are exclusive options for entry into FirstEnergy Stadium:

North Grand Staircase : All suites, premium club, Lake and 7UP City Club, and hospitality members will be able to enter the stadium from the northwest side of the north grand staircase.

: All suites, premium club, Lake and 7UP City Club, and hospitality members will be able to enter the stadium from the northwest side of the north grand staircase. West Stairs : All suites, premium club, Lake and 7UP City Club, and hospitality members can now enter our new gate located directly on the west side of the stadium.

: All suites, premium club, Lake and 7UP City Club, and hospitality members can now enter our new gate located directly on the west side of the stadium. South 7UP City Club Entrances: All suites, premium club, and Lake and 7UP City Club members will still have access to enter both 7UP City Club entrances located on Alfred Lerner Way.

7UP City Club & Lake Club Members: Click here to see entry options on a map >>

Club 46, KeyBank Club, Draft Room & Kardiac Club Members: Click here to see entry options on a map >>

DIRECTIONS, TRAFFIC & PARKING

DIRECTIONS & TRAFFIC

We encourage you to use WAZE, a mobile navigation app that allows you to see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid game-related closures and more. Access WAZE from the Browns mobile app, or download it for free at waze.com for iOS and Android.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures will begin around 6:50 PM on Sunday but may occur earlier with the Indians game starting at 6:30 PM.

Road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium.

During the road closures, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).

For more detailed information on game day road closures and adjusted traffic routes click here.

PARKING

The Muni Lot will open at 2:00 PM on Sunday. Parking in the Northcoast Harbor Lot will be open all day for pass holders.

We encourage you to reserve your parking space in advance at nearby parking garages and lots through ParkMobile. Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots, outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations, including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32.

For more detailed information on parking click here.

ENTERTAINMENT

DAWG POUND DRIVE

Join us on Dawg Pound Drive before the game! We will have live music, food, games, and many other family-friendly activities. Below information is subject to change.

TIME : 5:30 PM - 8:20 PM | Free Admission

: 5:30 PM - 8:20 PM | Free Admission LOCATION : Alfred Lerner Way, south side of FirstEnergy Stadium

: Alfred Lerner Way, south side of FirstEnergy Stadium DJ: Steph Floss

Steph Floss ENTERTAINMENT: Sunday Night Football broadcasting live from 7:00 PM to 8:20 PM

Sunday Night Football broadcasting live from 7:00 PM to 8:20 PM FOOD & BEVERAGE: Smoke This & SWAT Food Truck

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Helen Welch

Helen Welch COLOR GUARD : Marine Corps Recruiting Station Cleveland-Detroit Honor Guard

: Marine Corps Recruiting Station Cleveland-Detroit Honor Guard DAWG POUND CAPTAIN: Clay Matthews, Cleveland Browns Alumnus

Clay Matthews, Cleveland Browns Alumnus HALFTIME: Clay Matthews Ring of Honor Induction

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS

Remember to bring and swipe your Season Ticket Member Benefit Card on all concession and merchandise purchases! By swiping your Benefit Card you will be entered for a chance to win $100 in Browns Bucks. Click here to see past winners.

BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA

BROWNS PRO SHOP

The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Sunday the Pro Shop is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, from 6:00 PM to 30 minutes following the end of the game to ticketed fans.

Commemorate your game day experience by getting your exclusive collectible Browns vs. Rams pin for $9. These collectible pins will be available in the main Pro Shop as well as all the locations within the stadium on game day.

BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS

Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.

Auction booths are located near Section 113 and 138 on the main concourse and Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.

BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE

The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the 'Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!' Network and Cleveland-based nonprofit Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K). Both programs aim to increase school attendance and keep kids in school every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Get2School.org and SC4K.org.

WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS

New this year, you can purchase mobile raffle tickets on your phone at Browns5050.com or in the Browns mobile app while you are in the stadium and in certain areas of downtown Cleveland.

Kiosks located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. Click here for kiosk locations.

Uniformed sellers will be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive, at select tailgate lots prior to kickoff, and located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game.

​For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.

OTHER INFORMATION

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM WIFI

Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)

FIRSTENERGY CHARING STATIONS

Main Concourse - Sections: 101, 115, 129, 138

300 Level - Sections: West & East End Zone, 341

500 Level - Sections: 509, 524

600 Level - Sections: 622, 623

INTERACTIVE STADIUM MAP ON THE BROWNS MOBILE APP

To help you move through the concourses and efficiently find your favorite concessions items, closest restrooms, guest services locations and more, you can use the interactive stadium map on the Browns mobile app. You can access the map by tapping 'featured' or 'tickets' then 'interactive stadium map'.

ACCESS TO NFL REDZONE

If you are connected to FirstEnergy Stadium's free wi-fi, you will receive complimentary access to the NFL RedZone on your mobile device through the Browns mobile app. You can access RedZone by tapping 'featured' then 'Watch RedZone inside FEStadium'.

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY

Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not allowed in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. Click here to view full clear bag policy.

BAG CHECK

Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (cash only) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

PROHIBITED ITEMS