Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 8:15 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 9-3 after beating the Titans, 41-35. The Ravens are 7-5 after beating the Cowboys, 34-17.
- The Ravens lead the all-time series, 32-11. The Ravens won the last meeting, 38-6, in the 2020 season opener at Baltimore.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns D vs. QB Lamar Jackson — Jackson threw for 275 yards and three TDs and added 45 yards on the ground in the team's first meeting this year.
- Browns WRs vs. Ravens CBs — The Browns receiving corps is coming off one of its best games of the season and will now face one of its toughest tests against Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.
- Browns D-ends vs. Ravens OTs — The Ravens are without Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley, who was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns