How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on Dec. 14, 2020

Dec 09, 2020 at 01:04 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_Watch&Listen_week14_2560x1440

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 8:15 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 9-3 after beating the Titans, 41-35. The Ravens are 7-5 after beating the Cowboys, 34-17.
  • The Ravens lead the all-time series, 32-11. The Ravens won the last meeting, 38-6, in the 2020 season opener at Baltimore.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns D vs. QB Lamar Jackson — Jackson threw for 275 yards and three TDs and added 45 yards on the ground in the team's first meeting this year.
  • Browns WRs vs. Ravens CBs — The Browns receiving corps is coming off one of its best games of the season and will now face one of its toughest tests against Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.
  • Browns D-ends vs. Ravens OTs — The Ravens are without Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley, who was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

The Browns are back at FirstEnergy Stadium for another AFC North matchup
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

The Browns are back at FirstEnergy Stadium for another AFC North matchup
news

Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Cleveland takes on an AFC North rival in home finale at FirstEnergy Stadium

Advertising