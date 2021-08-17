Register now for the all-new Browns NEXT! 

Community

Aug 17, 2021 at 03:57 PM

Calling all youth football administrators and coaches! Do you want to partner with the Browns? This is your opportunity to advance youth football with the Pros. We are excited to extend the opportunity for youth football programs in Northeast Ohio to develop the NEXT generation of Cleveland Browns!

As part of the Cleveland Browns' commitment to assisting the development, safety, and growth of youth and high school football throughout Ohio, the team is launching "Browns NEXT," designed to further connect youth football programs with the team and important resources for coaches and athletes prior to advancing to the next level of play in high school.

How To Register

Registration is easy. Visit here so we can learn about your program and begin to collaborate. Also, don't miss an exclusive opportunity to apply for the 2021 Browns NEXT Return to Play grant.

The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety, and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio. This past year has presented challenges to youth football programs due to the global pandemic. We are here to help! Return to Play grants are available until August 23, 2021, to assist with the purchasing of new football equipment, transportation costs, training and field equipment, pre-game/post-game meals, personal protective equipment such as masks, and hand sanitizer, and more! Applying for the grant does not guarantee funding will be provided to your program.

There are more exclusive opportunities through Browns NEXT, first step is to register.

Browns NEXT Registration (annual membership):*here*

When you become part of Browns NEXT, you have an opportunity to receive:

  • League grants (Return to Play)
  • Kid of the Week
  • Team Mom of the Year
  • Youth Coach of the Year
  • New custom Xenith helmets
  • League listed on Cleveland Browns PlayFootball tracker (League Finder)
  • PlayFootball Month Preseason Game Tickets
  • PlayFootball Day at Training Camp

