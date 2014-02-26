News

Release: Browns Release Veteran Jackson

Feb 26, 2014 at 07:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday announced that they've released inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson.

Jackson, a veteran out of Maryland, was originally selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. In eight NFL seasons, he has played 97 games with 96 starts, compiling 891 career tackles, 11½ sacks, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

STATEMENT FROM GENERAL MANAGER RAY FARMER
"We had positive discussion with D'Qwell and his agent over the last several days, and we came to the mutual agreement to go in different directions. D'Qwell is the epitome of class, leadership and professionalism. Every day of his NFL career, D'Qwell has been a solid representative of the Browns and the City of Cleveland, both between the lines on Sundays and off the field in our area community. We want to thank him for his eight years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

STATEMENT FROM D'QWELL JACKSON
"To the people of Cleveland and Browns fans everywhere: Eight years ago I began a journey that blessed me with the opportunity to be a part of a wonderful organization and community. I want to take this time to thank each and every one of you for opening your arms and hearts to my family and me, and for making Cleveland an easy place to love and call home. It's been an honor playing in front of you.

"I also would like to thank the Browns players, coaches and staff for their tireless work and commitment.  From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all and will always carry you with me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising