Release: Browns Release Veteran Jackson

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday announced that they've released inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson.

Jackson, a veteran out of Maryland, was originally selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. In eight NFL seasons, he has played 97 games with 96 starts, compiling 891 career tackles, 11½ sacks, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

STATEMENT FROM GENERAL MANAGER RAY FARMER

"We had positive discussion with D'Qwell and his agent over the last several days, and we came to the mutual agreement to go in different directions. D'Qwell is the epitome of class, leadership and professionalism. Every day of his NFL career, D'Qwell has been a solid representative of the Browns and the City of Cleveland, both between the lines on Sundays and off the field in our area community. We want to thank him for his eight years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

STATEMENT FROM D'QWELL JACKSON

"To the people of Cleveland and Browns fans everywhere: Eight years ago I began a journey that blessed me with the opportunity to be a part of a wonderful organization and community. I want to take this time to thank each and every one of you for opening your arms and hearts to my family and me, and for making Cleveland an easy place to love and call home. It's been an honor playing in front of you.