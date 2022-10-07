Shaker Heights vs. Lorain square off in High School Game of the Week

Tonight's game between Shaker Heights vs. Lorain is this week's High School Game of the Week!
Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.
WHO: Shaker Heights (2-5), Lorain (2-5)
WHERE: Russel H. Rupp Field at Shaker Heights HS Stadium
WHEN: 7:30pm
COACHES: Alex Nicholson (Shaker Heights) and Damion Creel (Lorain)
Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.