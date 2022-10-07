High School Game of the Week

Shaker Heights vs. Lorain square off in High School Game of the Week

Oct 07, 2022 at 03:51 PM
Tonight's game between Shaker Heights vs. Lorain is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Shaker Heights (2-5), Lorain (2-5)

WHERE: Russel H. Rupp Field at Shaker Heights HS Stadium

WHEN: 7:30pm

COACHES: Alex Nicholson (Shaker Heights) and Damion Creel (Lorain)

