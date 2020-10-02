Springfield Tigers vs. Jackson-Milton Blue Jays Pregame Report

Springfield (New Middleton) vs. Jackson-Milton

Records: Tigers (5-0), Blue Jays (4-1)

Head Coach: Sean Guerriero; Nathan Brode

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Jackson-Milton High School Stadium, 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451

Streaming live: https://bit.ly/3l27rEP

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature a conference matchup between the Springfield Tigers and the Jackson-Milton Blue Jays.

The Springfield Tigers (5-0) defeated the Waterloo Vikings (0-5) 56-6 during their final regular season home game last week. The Tigers got off to a hot start against the Vikings putting up 35 points in the first quarter. The Tigers then went on to score 56 unanswered points through three quarters. The Tigers were led by junior quarterback Beau Brungard, who passed for 198 yards and contributed another 47 yards on the ground. Brungard will look to continue his dominance as he was voted the 2019 WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year in Ohio.

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays (4-1) lost its' first game of the season last week against Mineral Ridge Rams (2-3), 45-0. Mineral Ridge forced three Blue Jays turnovers (3 interceptions) and only allowed six total passing yards. Prior to Friday's matchup, the Blue Jays averaged nearly 44 points per game offensively. But the Blue Jays offense was stifled by a tough Rams defense. Jackson-Milton looks to get their mojo back on all cylinders Friday night at home against the Tigers.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new episode of "Browns Inside the Hudl".