Stump Mitchell excited to be back with 'special' group of Browns running backs

Through two seasons, Chubb has rushed for 2,490 yards -- breaking off two of the three longest runs in Browns history along the way -- and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

Hunt, meanwhile, provided a bigger presence in the passing game than he did as a rusher. The NFL's leading rusher in 2017 caught 37 passes for 285 yards to go along with 179 rushing yards over the final eight games of the year.

"I learned to appreciate everything about Nick," Mitchell said. "He just goes out and works and tries to get better and do the things he's not so good at, and tries to be great at the things he's pretty good at. That's a good feeling."

"Kareem only having him half a year, hopefully we'll have him the entire year but he's a special talent as well. It's a room of talent. We've just got to come in and do our part and hopefully we'll build off what we did last year."

With Stefanski as the offensive coordinator, Minnesota boasted one of the league's best rushing offenses in 2019. Dalvin Cook led a Vikings rushing attack that finished sixth in the NFL with 133.3 yards per game, and Minnesota was just one of three teams in the league to attempt more runs than passes.

Stefanski considered it a priority to retain a veteran leader like Mitchell to oversee a position group that will be so vital to what Cleveland wants to achieve in 2020.

"There's plenty of people I called to talk about Stump. They all said the same thing. Just a good person, very knowledgeable, high-character guy," Stefanski said. "He brings a level of toughness to the position. I think very highly of him. I think he's a really good teacher. I'm really enjoying getting to know him. I think he brings a different perspective to our staff, which I'm really looking forward to.

"I think continuity is important. Unfortunately sometimes in the NFL you don't get 10 years together. The continuity allows them to get back in the room and talk ball. There's already a mutual respect built in, so it will allow them to operate at a high level while we start installing the scheme."

Though it's still early in the process as Browns coaches continually meet to shape the identity of the offense, Mitchell views the opportunity to coach Chubb, Hunt and the rest of the group together for a second season as "tremendous."