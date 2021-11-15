Play the Taco Bell 75 for 75 Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2022 Browns tickets and other prizes

Taco Bell invites you to enter for a chance to be one of their 75 winners!
Visit any of the below participating Taco Bell locations and purchase any large drink in a Browns Cup. The cups contain a QR code which will allow you to enter the sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets to a 2022 regular season Cleveland Browns home game and an autographed mini helmet. One second place winner will receive free Taco Bell for a year ($520 worth of Taco Bell gift cards) and 73 runner-ups will each receive a $10 Taco Bell gift card.
Participating Stores
|Address
|City
|716 E. Market St
|Akron
|1467 S Arlington Rd
|Akron
|2419 Romig Road
|Akron
|1226 W Prospect
|Ashtabula
|2807 Sidley Court
|Austinburg
|36220 Detroit Road
|Avon
|510 Avon-Belden Road
|Avon Lake
|1365 E Main St
|Bellevue
|14701 Snow Rd.
|Brook Park
|3250 Center Rd
|Brunswick
|1794 Pearl Rd
|Brunswick
|6441 Market Ave. North
|Canton
|2625 Maret St NE
|Canton
|1154 Canton Road NW
|Carrollton
|502 Water St
|Chardon
|4110 Lee Road
|Cleveland
|1531 W. 117th Street
|Cleveland
|10800 Lorain Ave
|Cleveland
|5840 Memphis Avenue
|Cleveland
|3314 Steelyard Drive
|Cleveland
|3776 W 150th Street
|Cleveland
|4537 Mayfield Road
|Cleveland
|7424 Brookpark Rd
|Cleveland
|360 Howe Ave
|Cuyahoga Falls
|2618 State Rd
|Cuyahoga Falls
|13660 Euclid Avenue
|East Cleveland
|26002 Euclid Ave
|Euclid
|5185 Turney Rd.
|Garfield Heights
|4097 Maplecrest Pkwy
|Kent
|15500 Detroit Avenue
|Lakewood
|327 W Main St
|Loudonville
|223 W Main St
|Louisville
|557 Aurora Rd
|Macedonia
|2300 Interstate Circle
|Mansfield
|1194 Park Ave W
|Mansfield
|1423 Lexington Ave
|Mansfield
|5591 Warrensville Ctr Rd
|Maple Heights
|5366 Wales Ave
|Massillon
|5855 Mayfield Road
|Mayfield Heights
|7753 Mentor Avenue
|Mentor
|9500 Diamond Centre Dr
|Mentor
|9486 Mentor Avenue
|Mentor
|8351 Tyler Bv
|Mentor
|17565 E Bagley Rd.
|Middleburg Hts.
|15570 W High St
|Middlefield
|1532 Washington Street
|Millersburg
|1600 N. Main St.
|North Canton
|4855 Portage Street N.W.
|North Canton
|6568 North Ridge Road
|North Madison
|24247 Lorain Rd.
|North Olmsted
|4660 Northfield Rd
|North Randall
|32350 Lorain Road
|North Ridgeville
|6447 North Royalton Rd
|North Royalton
|1305 North Main Street
|Orrville
|100 Richmond St.
|Painesville
|5780 Broadview Rd
|Parma
|7475 Day Dr
|Parma
|1075 West Pleasant Valley Rd
|Parma
|6698 Pearl Road
|Parma Heights
|21805 Center Ridge Road
|Rocky River
|918 Perkins Avenue West
|Sandusky
|1000 Fun Drive
|Sandusky
|160 Mansfield Ave
|Shelby
|993 Graham Rd.
|Stow
|4152 Kent Rd
|Stow
|7532 State Route 250 SW
|Strasburg
|9223 St Rte 14
|Streetsboro
|14529 Pearl Rd
|Strongsville
|62 Tallmadge Circle
|Tallmadge
|8906 Darrow Road
|Twinsburg
|104 East McCauley Drive
|Uhrichsville
|1718 State Route 60
|Vermillion
|973 High Street
|Wadsworth
|508 S Main St.
|Wellington
|1345 Columbia Rd.
|Westlake
|102 East Walton Street
|Willard
|35020 Euclid Ave
|Willoughby
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 1/9/2022. Legal res. of US, 18+ may enter. Void where prohibited or where sweepstakes bonding is required. For official rules, a free method of entry, or to claim a non-food prize go to https://clevelandbrowns.com/news/taco-bell-75-for-75 or send your name, address (no P.O. box), phone, and email on a stamped 3"x5" card to: Browns 75 for 75, c/o Cleveland Browns 76 Lou Groza Blvd., Berea, OH 44017.