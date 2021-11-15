Play the Taco Bell 75 for 75 Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2022 Browns tickets and other prizes

Visit a participating Taco Bell location and purchase any large drink in a Browns Cup for a chance to win

Nov 15, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Taco Bell invites you to enter for a chance to be one of their 75 winners!

Visit any of the below participating Taco Bell locations and purchase any large drink in a Browns Cup. The cups contain a QR code which will allow you to enter the sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets to a 2022 regular season Cleveland Browns home game and an autographed mini helmet. One second place winner will receive free Taco Bell for a year ($520 worth of Taco Bell gift cards) and 73 runner-ups will each receive a $10 Taco Bell gift card.

Participating Stores

Table inside Article
Address City
716 E. Market St Akron
1467 S Arlington Rd Akron
2419 Romig Road Akron
1226 W Prospect Ashtabula
2807 Sidley Court Austinburg
36220 Detroit Road Avon
510 Avon-Belden Road Avon Lake
1365 E Main St Bellevue
14701 Snow Rd. Brook Park
3250 Center Rd Brunswick
1794 Pearl Rd Brunswick
6441 Market Ave. North Canton
2625 Maret St NE Canton
1154 Canton Road NW Carrollton
502 Water St Chardon
4110 Lee Road Cleveland
1531 W. 117th Street Cleveland
10800 Lorain Ave Cleveland
5840 Memphis Avenue Cleveland
3314 Steelyard Drive Cleveland
3776 W 150th Street Cleveland
4537 Mayfield Road Cleveland
7424 Brookpark Rd Cleveland
360 Howe Ave Cuyahoga Falls
2618 State Rd Cuyahoga Falls
13660 Euclid Avenue East Cleveland
26002 Euclid Ave Euclid
5185 Turney Rd. Garfield Heights
4097 Maplecrest Pkwy Kent
15500 Detroit Avenue Lakewood
327 W Main St Loudonville
223 W Main St Louisville
557 Aurora Rd Macedonia
2300 Interstate Circle Mansfield
1194 Park Ave W Mansfield
1423 Lexington Ave Mansfield
5591 Warrensville Ctr Rd Maple Heights
5366 Wales Ave Massillon
5855 Mayfield Road Mayfield Heights
7753 Mentor Avenue Mentor
9500 Diamond Centre Dr Mentor
9486 Mentor Avenue Mentor
8351 Tyler Bv Mentor
17565 E Bagley Rd. Middleburg Hts.
15570 W High St Middlefield
1532 Washington Street Millersburg
1600 N. Main St. North Canton
4855 Portage Street N.W. North Canton
6568 North Ridge Road North Madison
24247 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted
4660 Northfield Rd North Randall
32350 Lorain Road North Ridgeville
6447 North Royalton Rd North Royalton
1305 North Main Street Orrville
100 Richmond St. Painesville
5780 Broadview Rd Parma
7475 Day Dr Parma
1075 West Pleasant Valley Rd Parma
6698 Pearl Road Parma Heights
21805 Center Ridge Road Rocky River
918 Perkins Avenue West Sandusky
1000 Fun Drive Sandusky
160 Mansfield Ave Shelby
993 Graham Rd. Stow
4152 Kent Rd Stow
7532 State Route 250 SW Strasburg
9223 St Rte 14 Streetsboro
14529 Pearl Rd Strongsville
62 Tallmadge Circle Tallmadge
8906 Darrow Road Twinsburg
104 East McCauley Drive Uhrichsville
1718 State Route 60 Vermillion
973 High Street Wadsworth
508 S Main St. Wellington
1345 Columbia Rd. Westlake
102 East Walton Street Willard
35020 Euclid Ave Willoughby

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 1/9/2022. Legal res. of US, 18+ may enter. Void where prohibited or where sweepstakes bonding is required. For official rules, a free method of entry, or to claim a non-food prize go to https://clevelandbrowns.com/news/taco-bell-75-for-75 or send your name, address (no P.O. box), phone, and email on a stamped 3"x5" card to: Browns 75 for 75, c/o Cleveland Browns 76 Lou Groza Blvd., Berea, OH 44017.

