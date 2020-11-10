How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns on Nov. 15, 2020

Nov 10, 2020 at 03:49 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 5-3 and are coming off a bye. The Texans are 2-6 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25.
  • The Texans lead the all-time series, 7-3. The Texans won the last meeting, 29-13, on Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller — The speedy deep threat has caught a touchdown in six straight games.
  • Deshaun Watson vs. Browns D — In his two games against the Browns, Watson has thrown for 449 yards and four touchdowns.
  • Browns running attack vs. Texans D — Houston is allowing nearly 160 rushing yards per game and more than 5 yards per attempt.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: 1 p.m., FOX (WJW-8 in Cleveland area)

Announcers: Dick Stockton, Matt Millen, Sara Walsh (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

