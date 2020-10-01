Text BROWNS to 26797 to register to vote 

Last Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, the Browns were proud to partner with the Cavs and Indians to host a Voter Registration Day Event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Here, we helped register people to vote through voter registration kiosks.

If you missed the event on Tuesday, don't worry, there is still time to register to vote! All you have to do is text BROWNS to 26797 by October 5 to check your registration status and even register to vote.

Did you know that, according to I am a voter, the voter turnout rate in the 2016 election was only 61%, putting the United States at 26th out of 32 developed countries for its percentage of eligible voters who actually turned out to vote? It's up to you to change that statistic in 2020! Vote early, vote by mail, vote in person, but make sure you have a plan. Check out the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections site or I am a voter for more info on who is on your ballot, how you can get more involved, and where your polling place is located.

Be sure to head to our Twitter here and RT us by October 5 to enter for a chance to win a limited-edition Odell Beckham Jr. "VOTE" shirt!