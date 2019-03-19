How the rest of the AFC North has done in free agency

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens watched their league-best defense, a sum of its parts that played tremendously well in 2018, slowly get torn down, piece by piece. Gone were Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay) and Terrell Suggs (Arizona). Baltimore had already cut Eric Weddle. And perhaps the most painful of all was the departure of middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who left for the Jets.

All the while, the Ravens stood pat. Fortunately for them, that didn't last too long. Baltimore swooped in and signed All-Pro safety Earl Thomas to replace Weddle, and then made a big-time signing when it inked running back Mark Ingram. Tight end Nick Boyle returned and cornerback Justin Bethel came over as well.

In all, those aforementioned losses are still a lot. But the damage doesn't look nearly as bad as it initially did, thanks to the additions of Thomas and Ingram. Now it's up to new general manager Eric DeCosta to nail the draft to resupply that defense.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati elected to keep a few Bengals on the roster, retaining promising linebacker Preston Brown and tight end C.J. Uzomah, and also re-upped tackle Bobby Hart and tight end Tyler Eifert. As for outside of the organization, the Bengals snagged guard John Miller (an upgrade) and cornerback B.W. Webb.