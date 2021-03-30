The Women of the Cleveland Browns share their stories, detail the impact they make all across the organization

I currently oversee our Corporate Partnership Activation team and our efforts in managing over 100 amazing corporate partners. We strive to deliver exceptional and positive business results for our partners through customized and strategic marketing and hospitality programs. Sports has always played a key role in my life. I gravitated to playing sports at a young age because it brought to me a sense of teamwork, camaraderie and life lessons that I don't think I could have received if not being around sports. To now work in the industry is a dream come true. I started my career with the Browns working with our Browns Backers from 2004-2008 and loved it. I dove into my work at a young age and it ignited me. I loved prioritizing work. There was never enough work to do! That's the beauty of what we do. Creativity and constant advancement is a big part of the sports marketing industry. Through the years though, as both my career and personal lives advanced and matured, I needed to find the right work/life balance for me. I want to be a role model for women who "want it all" but fear it just cannot be done. It can. You need to follow your passion in every aspect of life, and you will find your balance.