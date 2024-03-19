 Skip to main content
Upper Deck Golf returns to Cleveland Browns Stadium

Fans can sign up now for early access to tee times for exclusive two-day event on June 21 and 22

Mar 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Upper Deck Golf and Cleveland Browns Stadium announced today that tee times will be available to the public for bookings for the one-of-a-kind golf event inside Cleveland Browns Stadium. The event, which runs from June 21-22, gives fans an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside the iconic stadium. 

As part of the Upper Deck Golf event, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf throughout Cleveland Browns Stadium down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium.

Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times available to be booked as early as 7:00 AM on each day and as late as 9:00 PM. Tee times will be offered in two player increments, and VIP tee times will be available that offer a more premium experience for fans looking to enjoy additional perks at the event including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed within the stadium for safety purposes. 

Registration for tee times opens in early May, but you can register now for early access to tee times prior to the general public. Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly! 

For more information and to book a tee time, visit: upperdeckgolfing.com/clevelandbrownsstadium

About Upper Deck Golf: Upper Deck Golf is a once in a lifetime golfing experience inside the most iconic stadiums and ballparks across the country!  Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below.  You'll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.  Book your tee time today to experience the Upper Deck! 

About Cleveland Browns Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, is a multipurpose venue located on the shore of Lake Erie. Construction of the stadium began on May 15, 1997, and it opened on September 12, 1999. The stadium has proudly hosted world-class concerts and major events such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Jay-Z, U2, Luke Bryan, and Monster Jam, with more remarkable performers to come. The venue was the host site for the 2021 NFL Draft, previous CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, and several other international soccer games, high school and college football games. Additionally, annually the venue hosts hundreds of conferences, corporate functions, social events, community gatherings, weddings, and more in its 15+ premium event spaces. More information is available at www.ClevelandBrownsStadium.com.

