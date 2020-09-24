Watch a new episode of "Browns Live" TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Washington Football Team and detail how the Browns can pick up their second straight win in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski answers fan questions and provides a quick analysis of the Browns' win over the Bengals before diving deep into the team's preparations for Washington. Thomas and co-host Nathan Zegura discuss the importance of Cleveland's depth, especially on defense, as the team hopefully gets some good news on the injury front this week. Veteran CB Terrance Mitchell is the focus of the Player Spotlight, and WR Jarvis Landry provides some on-field insights after wearing a mic Week 1 against the Ravens.