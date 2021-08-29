Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 2

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This week's episode features the following:
- Behind-the-scenes footage from the Orange & Brown practice
- 1st-round rookie CB Greg Newsome II's first experience at FirstEnergy Stadium
- Go on the field with defensive coordinator Joe Woods in the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville
- CB Greedy Williams and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah take viewers on the field at joint practices against the Giants
The next episode will premiere Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. on News 5, ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel. Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.