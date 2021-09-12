Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 3

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This week's episode features the following:
- Behind-the-scenes footage of the team's final meetings before cutting the roster to 53.
- Go on the practice field with LB Malcolm Smith, who has become a mentor to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Rookie RB Demetric Felton makes his final push for a roster spot in Browns' preseason finale at Atlanta
- Inside the offensive line room as rookie James Hudson III and Wyatt Teller work to get better for the 2021 season.
Building the Browns episodes.