Building the Browns

Presented by

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 3

Get ready for the season opener with a brand new episode!

Sep 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This week's episode features the following:

  • Behind-the-scenes footage of the team's final meetings before cutting the roster to 53.
  • Go on the practice field with LB Malcolm Smith, who has become a mentor to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
  • Rookie RB Demetric Felton makes his final push for a roster spot in Browns' preseason finale at Atlanta
  • Inside the offensive line room as rookie James Hudson III and Wyatt Teller work to get better for the 2021 season.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.

Related Content

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 2

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!
news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 1

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!
news

"Building the Browns" is back with an all new episode!

Episode 5 of the 2021 season sets the stage for training camp
news

5 things we learned from Episode 13 of Building the Browns

Here's what we learned from the behind-the-scenes action from the "Building the Browns" production crew in the Browns' 2020 playoff run
news

Watch Building the Browns: The Playoffs

The new episode premieres Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel
news

Watch Building the Browns: In the Hunt

The new episode premieres at 8 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel
news

Watch Building the Browns: Forced to Adapt

The new episode premieres at 8 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel
news

Watch Building the Browns: A Winning Start

The episode goes behind the scenes during the team's 3-1 start to 2020
news

Watch Building the Browns: No Bark All Bite

The episode premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 and the Browns' YouTube channel
news

Watch Building the Browns: Ramping Up

The episode premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 and the Browns' YouTube channel
news

Watch Building the Browns: Teaming Up

Go behind the scenes as the team hits its stride at training camp
Advertising