Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Team Chemistry

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

– Comprehensive coverage of the team as they go through their offseason program practices and off-the-field team-building activities, including the Browns' visits to the Cleveland Cavaliers' training facility and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

– Behind-the-scenes footage with Johnny Stanton IV, Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller on their adventure to save "Clevelandia" as they play Dungeons & Dragons to raise money for charity.

– Exclusive mic'd up scenes with Deshaun Watson during the team's final practice before training camp starts.

– Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry David Njoku, Jakeem Grant, David Bell and more.