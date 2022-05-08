Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - The Draft

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This brand new episode features the following:
— Behind-the-scenes footage of players arriving back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the start of offseason workouts, including a ride-along with Nick Harris.
— Comprehensive coverage of the NFL Draft, including scenes of Browns executives making calls to draft picks and other footage inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during draft week.
— Scenes of Browns rookies as they arrive in Cleveland and greet their new coaches and teammates.
— Exclusive interviews with Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, Paul DePodesta, rookie players and more.
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.