Building the Browns

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - The Draft

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

May 08, 2022 at 11:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

This brand new episode features the following:

— Behind-the-scenes footage of players arriving back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the start of offseason workouts, including a ride-along with Nick Harris.

— Comprehensive coverage of the NFL Draft, including scenes of Browns executives making calls to draft picks and other footage inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during draft week.

— Scenes of Browns rookies as they arrive in Cleveland and greet their new coaches and teammates.

— Exclusive interviews with Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, Paul DePodesta, rookie players and more.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns’ official YouTube channel for full access to all future episodes of Building the Browns in 2022.

Related Content

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - New Additions

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Into the Offseason

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - The Season Finale

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Salute to Service

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Trust the Process

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Lead The Way

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 3

Get ready for the season opener with a brand new episode!

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 2

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 1

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!

news

"Building the Browns" is back with an all new episode!

Episode 5 of the 2021 season sets the stage for training camp

news

5 things we learned from Episode 13 of Building the Browns

Here's what we learned from the behind-the-scenes action from the "Building the Browns" production crew in the Browns' 2020 playoff run

Advertising