Watch Building the Browns: Find A Way

On this week's episode of Building the Browns, the players return to the Berea for the start of a truly unique training camp. Browns Senior VP of Player Health/Development Joe Sheehan takes BTB's cameras around the facility to show all of the changes implemented to provide the safest possible environment for players and staff. Viewers will see the Browns' rookies get fitted for their pads and a couple of veterans, including JC Tretter, take their daily COVID-19 test. Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, Grant Delpit, Myles Garrett and more will be featured throughout the episode as the Browns get back to work and continue their preparations for the 2020 season.