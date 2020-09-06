Building the Browns

Watch Building the Browns: No Bark All Bite

Sep 06, 2020 at 10:26 AM
On this week's episode of Building the Browns, viewers will be taken inside the running backs room with Kareem Hunt, who is poised for a big second season with the Browns. The show then shifts its focus to the defense, as Joe Woods, Karl Joseph and recently signed LB Malcolm Smith provide perspective on how the unit has adjusted amid a string of injuries. Last week's scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium wasn't just a test run for the players, as the Browns equipment staff details all of the new protocols it will be following on game days this year. And with camp complete and roster cuts in the rearview mirror, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Paul DePodesta reflect on the unique offseason and look ahead to the highly anticipated start to the season.

The episode premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel and locally on News 5.

