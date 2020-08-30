Watch Building the Browns: Ramping Up

On this week's Building the Browns, go inside the quarterbacks room with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as he guides Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and the rest of Cleveland's signal-callers. New assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters wears a mic at practice and helps viewers go in-depth with the offensive line. Browns Legend Josh Cribbs takes us behind the scenes of "Browns Live: Training Camp" and explains why the broadcast means so much to fans who can't make it out to Berea. A mic'd up Jarvis Landry takes us inside one of the most competitive position groups on the team — wide receivers — and interviews with Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kevin Stefanski, Jack Conklin and more lay out the progress that's been made as the Browns ramp up for the 2020 season.