Watch Building the Browns: Ramping Up

Aug 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM
On this week's Building the Browns, go inside the quarterbacks room with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as he guides Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and the rest of Cleveland's signal-callers. New assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters wears a mic at practice and helps viewers go in-depth with the offensive line. Browns Legend Josh Cribbs takes us behind the scenes of "Browns Live: Training Camp" and explains why the broadcast means so much to fans who can't make it out to Berea. A mic'd up Jarvis Landry takes us inside one of the most competitive position groups on the team — wide receivers — and interviews with Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kevin Stefanski, Jack Conklin and more lay out the progress that's been made as the Browns ramp up for the 2020 season.

The episode premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel and locally on News 5.

