Watch Building the Browns: The Start of the Regular Season

In this episode of Building the Browns, the Browns prepare for the first game of the season against the Titans. After an unfortunate outcome for the home opener, Jarvis Landry emphasizes the importance of coming together as a team after facing adversity. From high-flying one-handed catches to hard hitting mic'd ups, you'll get an inside look at how Freddie Kitchens and Co. are striving to become better every day.

Building the Browns is an Emmy award-winning documentary series that follows the front office and coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, Combine and the Draft. The series takes the viewer inside the process that goes into selecting players on draft night. Building the Browns also takes fans along with players to visit their homes and see their lives when they are away from Berea.