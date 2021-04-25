Watch now: New episode of "Building the Browns" goes behind the scenes with Jadeveon Clowney

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the award-winning docu-series, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
- Jadeveon Clowney arrives in Cleveland as yet another big addition to the defense
- Go behind the scenes as construction ramps up for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland
- The offseason program gets going with virtual team meetings
- Interviews with Andrew Berry, Callie Brownson and much, much more!
The next episode of Building the Browns will air Sunday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m., on News 5 along with ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official social platforms.