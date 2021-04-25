Watch now: New episode of "Building the Browns" goes behind the scenes with Jadeveon Clowney

Tune in to the newest installment from the award-winning docu-series, and you’ll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond

Apr 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the award-winning docu-series, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

  • Jadeveon Clowney arrives in Cleveland as yet another big addition to the defense
  • Go behind the scenes as construction ramps up for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland
  • The offseason program gets going with virtual team meetings
  • Interviews with Andrew Berry, Callie Brownson and much, much more!

The next episode of Building the Browns will air Sunday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m., on News 5 along with ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official social platforms.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen, follow all of the Browns' official coverage

In-depth analysis, exclusive interviews will have you covered before, during and after the draft
news

5 Takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM hits on a number of key topics 6 days before the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Andrew Berry puts emphasis on 'longer-term focus' rather than 'instant gratification' with draft picks

The front office hasn't tipped its hand with which position it will hit with the No. 26 pick
news

Browns exercise 5th-year contract options for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

Cleveland's 1st-round picks from 2018 are now under contract through the 2022 season
Advertising